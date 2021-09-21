FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...

Local

25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’

Forecast

Storms will precede the passage of a cold front in our area tonight. The cooler air will arrive...
Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday

News

Causeyville Rd.
3 Lauderdale Co. roads resurfaced in recent project

TOP HEADLINES

Local

Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A popular food delivery service is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers.

News

Major improvements and upgrades continue at Neshoba Central

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
The school system continues work on a three-phase major renovation project

News

Mississippi National Guard returning from Ida duty in Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
About 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

News

WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ken Daley
An intense fire billowed from the Superdome roof Tuesday (Sept. 21).

National

Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KPIX Staff
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.

Sports

Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien national QB of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shahji Adam
Rebels’ Matt Corral was selected as the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the week on Tuesday for week of the 2021 college football season.
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

News

ESSER funds approved for Meridian Public Schools
ESSER funds approved for Meridian Public Schools

News

Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic
Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic

News

Proposed Philadelphia tax increase to fund raise for city workers
Proposed Philadelphia tax increase to fund raise for city workers

News

City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening
City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening

MORE NEWS

State

Do you recognize this man?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The FBI has released two new photos of a bank robbery suspect, still being sought for a holdup at Regions Bank on N. State Street in Jackson July 9.

State

Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Devin Pavlou
Law enforcement officials say they were unable to confirm any of the several tips they received on Brian Laundrie.

National

Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giant Forest is home to about 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.

Great Health Divide

World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.

State

UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Her name is Mary Eileen Paradis and she’s a fourth-generation “cop” from Chicago, Illinois.

National

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusing restrictions.

News

Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon.

State

Mississippi takes management of prison from private company

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Management & Training Corp. is the private company most recently contracted to operate the 1,000-bed, medium-security prison.

National

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

News

Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.

Sports

Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailynn Johnson
According to an article on Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.

National

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

MORE NEWS

National

FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Sky-high inflation is raising prices on everything we buy and that includes shipping through FedEx.

National

House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary spending bill unveiled Tuesday would fund the government through Dec. 3.

State

Health Leaders say Labor Day did not spike cases and hospitalizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Jackson
Williamson said there are likely three reasons the holiday did not cause hospitalizations to go up rapidly.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Forecast

A cold front will help bring in the change of seasons

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Deitra McKenzie
Summer heat, humidity, and storms will be replaced with cool fall-like air.

State

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, MS, in DeSoto County.

News

Jasper County family frustrated with the handling of a murder trial

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mia Monet
A Jasper County mother pleads for justice to be served in the death of her daughter, Dominique Henry.

National

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Local

Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Dr. Duggan explained how hospitals have been overwhelmed across the country and in Mississippi due to COVID patients and that a rise in flu patients would only make things worse.

Local

Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The renovated downtown hotel will open in October.