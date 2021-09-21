Skip to content
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
Forecast
Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday
3 Lauderdale Co. roads resurfaced in recent project
Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Nicholas Brooks
A popular food delivery service is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers.
Major improvements and upgrades continue at Neshoba Central
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Lindsey Hall
The school system continues work on a three-phase major renovation project
Mississippi National Guard returning from Ida duty in Louisiana
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
About 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By
Ken Daley
An intense fire billowed from the Superdome roof Tuesday (Sept. 21).
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
KPIX Staff
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.
Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien national QB of the week
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Shahji Adam
Rebels’ Matt Corral was selected as the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the week on Tuesday for week of the 2021 college football season.
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
ESSER funds approved for Meridian Public Schools
Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic
Proposed Philadelphia tax increase to fund raise for city workers
City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening
Do you recognize this man?
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
The FBI has released two new photos of a bank robbery suspect, still being sought for a holdup at Regions Bank on N. State Street in Jackson July 9.
Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Law enforcement officials say they were unable to confirm any of the several tips they received on Brian Laundrie.
Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Giant Forest is home to about 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.
World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Bethany Davis
Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.
UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharie Nicole
Her name is Mary Eileen Paradis and she’s a fourth-generation “cop” from Chicago, Illinois.
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusing restrictions.
Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi takes management of prison from private company
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Management & Training Corp. is the private company most recently contracted to operate the 1,000-bed, medium-security prison.
Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.
Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.
Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Kailynn Johnson
According to an article on Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.
CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.
FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Sky-high inflation is raising prices on everything we buy and that includes shipping through FedEx.
House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in
Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By
Associated Press
The temporary spending bill unveiled Tuesday would fund the government through Dec. 3.
Health Leaders say Labor Day did not spike cases and hospitalizations
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Lauren Jackson
Williamson said there are likely three reasons the holiday did not cause hospitalizations to go up rapidly.
Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
A cold front will help bring in the change of seasons
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Deitra McKenzie
Summer heat, humidity, and storms will be replaced with cool fall-like air.
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, MS, in DeSoto County.
Jasper County family frustrated with the handling of a murder trial
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Mia Monet
A Jasper County mother pleads for justice to be served in the death of her daughter, Dominique Henry.
Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
Dr. Duggan explained how hospitals have been overwhelmed across the country and in Mississippi due to COVID patients and that a rise in flu patients would only make things worse.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Nicholas Brooks
The renovated downtown hotel will open in October.