Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Daycares in subsidy program face licensing deadline

Updated: Jun. 18, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT
The deadline is approaching for Alabama daycare centers that receive subsidy payments to get licensed.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

Sheriff's son's alleged shooter arrested in Meridian

Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 at 9:53 PM CST
Meridian police arrested the suspect in a shooting that injured the son of a local sheriff. Police took Terrence Fifer into custody at about 9 p.m.

Mississippi officer performs CPR on boy pulled from pool

Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 at 11:31 AM CDT
A Petal police officer is credited with saving a child from drowning in a pool.