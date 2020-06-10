Prod. - Production Assistant (P/T)

About Gray Television:

About WTOK:

For over 63 years, WTOK has been the dominant news and community information source for East Mississippi and West Alabama. Our station has a rich history of community service, civic involvement, and being a catalyst of economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. By employing the latest in cutting edge technology, our staff is committed to providing accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms that fit the lifestyles of those that depend on us. WTOK (ABC), Meridian’s CW8 and MyTOK2 are also committed to providing quality entertainment programming for all demographics that consistently deliver excellent ratings performance. Those commitments provide a highly effective marketing platform for area businesses to reach their potential customers. Our staff is truly a family that works together to continue the tradition of excellence that defines WTOK and our community.

Meridian, MS is a place people love to call home. The community has an amazing musical and artistic history that combines the best of a small town atmosphere with the amenities of a much larger city. We are the hometown of the Father of Country Music, Jimmie Rodgers, award winning actress Sela Ward, and the home of the new Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience. Meridian is also home to several highly impactful military installations, including NAS Meridian, one of only a few Navy jet fighter training units in the Country. With two interstate highways and a regional airport offering daily jet service flights to a major hub, Meridian is convenient to everywhere. Education and athletics are central to the lifestyle here, with three community colleges, two four year universities, and we are located less than an hour and a half drive from three major Division I universities with outstanding athletic programs. The area sports some of the best hunting, fishing, boating and golfing opportunities in the South.

Job Summary:

WTOK-TV has an immediate opening for a Part Time Production Assistant.

To apply, please go to our online Careers website at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

Pre-employment drug screening and MVR check required. WTOK-TV is a drug free workplace, equal opportunity employer and also participates in the Homeland Security E-Verify program.

Requirements

TV or radio experience is preferred. Photo or video experience is helpful. Flexible schedule is required, including nights, early mornings and weekends. They need to be organized, proactive, show initiative, good computer skills and communication skills. They should have a keen eye for detail, be happy to work under pressure and to strict deadlines, as well as numerate and very flexible.

Additional Info

