County Road 11 - Lake Tiak-O’Khata - Part 2

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lake Tiak-O’Khata near Louisville has been owned and operated by the same family for four generations. It’s been a great place for all types of entertainment since the 1970′s. However, the resort has faced some serious challenges in 2020 since the spread of the Coronavirus.

Last year we had the best year we’d ever had at Lake Tiak-O’Khata,” said Carmen White, co-owner of the resort. “And this year was on course to be even better than last year. In five days time, we lost every group we had booked for the summer.”

For over 50 years, Lake Tiak-O’Khata has provided an excellent place for families to get away and vacation. But the COVID-19 pandemic almost put an end to that this year. Back in the spring, when parks and restaurants were closed by state mandated issues, the resort had to close for awhile and lay off some employees. The future was in question--but things have definitely picked up this summer.

“We’ve been a great outlet for people who want to come and do some outdoor recreation.” That’s according to owner and operator Luke White. “We started providing free delivery. We do curbside and we will continue to do all that. We really wanted to focus on everyone to come and whatever they felt most comfortable with, with wanted to be able to cater and tailor our business towards them.”

“If anything that’s a silver lining because people that don’t normally come are coming now and I think most of them will return,” said White.

And for Lake Tiak-O’Khata to remain open is certainly great news for the local economy, according to longtime Winston County resident Jimmy Kemp.

“One of the things that we always play on is the tourism aspect and the turnover in tourism dollars and there’s a lot they contribute,” Kemp said.

So for now, things are right at Lake Tiak-O’Khata. There’s fishing, swimming, great accommodations and if you’re lucky, you’ll get a piece of Miss Letha’s caramel cake on Sundays. She’s only been around here for 50 years. Let’s just hope, the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“The unknown is frightening and we’re concerned about the fall right now too,” says White. “All we can do is get up every day and do the best we can do and that’s what we do.”

