Advertisement

County Road 11 - Lake Tiak-O’Khata - Part 2

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lake Tiak-O’Khata near Louisville has been owned and operated by the same family for four generations. It’s been a great place for all types of entertainment since the 1970′s. However, the resort has faced some serious challenges in 2020 since the spread of the Coronavirus.

Last year we had the best year we’d ever had at Lake Tiak-O’Khata,” said Carmen White, co-owner of the resort. “And this year was on course to be even better than last year. In five days time, we lost every group we had booked for the summer.”

For over 50 years, Lake Tiak-O’Khata has provided an excellent place for families to get away and vacation. But the COVID-19 pandemic almost put an end to that this year. Back in the spring, when parks and restaurants were closed by state mandated issues, the resort had to close for awhile and lay off some employees. The future was in question--but things have definitely picked up this summer.

“We’ve been a great outlet for people who want to come and do some outdoor recreation.” That’s according to owner and operator Luke White. “We started providing free delivery. We do curbside and we will continue to do all that. We really wanted to focus on everyone to come and whatever they felt most comfortable with, with wanted to be able to cater and tailor our business towards them.”

“If anything that’s a silver lining because people that don’t normally come are coming now and I think most of them will return,” said White.

And for Lake Tiak-O’Khata to remain open is certainly great news for the local economy, according to longtime Winston County resident Jimmy Kemp.

“One of the things that we always play on is the tourism aspect and the turnover in tourism dollars and there’s a lot they contribute,” Kemp said.

So for now, things are right at Lake Tiak-O’Khata. There’s fishing, swimming, great accommodations and if you’re lucky, you’ll get a piece of Miss Letha’s caramel cake on Sundays. She’s only been around here for 50 years. Let’s just hope, the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“The unknown is frightening and we’re concerned about the fall right now too,” says White. “All we can do is get up every day and do the best we can do and that’s what we do.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.

WTOK

Two tropical depressions, expected to become hurricanes, tracking toward the Gulf

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical depressions are tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, and both of them are expected to become hurricanes.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: 13 hours ago
Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 13 hours ago
G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

News

County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

Updated: 13 hours ago
County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

Latest News

News

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Updated: 14 hours ago
What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

News

Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

State

Mississippi applies for federal unemployment assistance program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Gov. Reeves announced the state is applying for a federal lost wages assistance program.

Education

East Jasper School District cancels fall athletics, activities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
East Jasper is hopeful sports and activities can resume in the spring.

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 18 hours ago
Phyllis Skipper of Lamar School was presented the Air Force Association’s G.V. Sonny Montgomery Teacher of the Year Award.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: 18 hours ago
Republican Cong. Michael Guest commented while visiting Meridian Thursday.