One person dead after apparent armed robbery in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery on Old Marion Road near Old Marion Road Apartments.

Coroner Clayton Cobbler says one person was shot and died at the scene.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says it all started when the victim and a passenger met up with someone on the social network Snapchat. Coleman says investigators are trying to clarify the exact reason for the meeting, but the passenger said it was to buy a watch. Coleman says the victim and his passenger met the suspects on Old Marion Rd. and that’s where the robbery took place.

Police say the suspects got into the backseat of the victim’s truck one pulled a gun and demanded money. The passenger handed over $40 in cash. Investigators say the driver then got into a fight over the gun and it went off shooting the victim.

The suspects are described as two black males and police are currently searching through evidence to track them down. If you have any information on the case call police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

