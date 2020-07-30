Advertisement

County Road 11 - I Stand for This Country Part 1

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s been a very trying time in the United States over the last few months as racism as come front and center. But two country singer/song writers, one black and one white, have forged an unlikely bond, and are trying to do their best to help ease some of the racial tension, with the release of a brand new song.

Jacky Jack White and Carl Ray made their unlikely musical connection about 20 years ago. Jacky had been asked by a couple of Nashville friends to write a song about B-grade western movies and Carl, a native Texan, was looking for a country and western song to record. The result, a song entitled “One More Sunset.”

“And so I got the recording back and I just thought it was fantastic,” said White. “I said you got to send that guy down here and let him do the Sucarnochee Review so Carl did come down here. "

“Jack called me and congratulated me on the record and said you did a great job,” said Ray. “I thanked him for it and thanked him for writing the song. He invited me to come down and perform on the Sucarnochee Review.”

And now, the two friends have teamed up again on a song that is much deeper. It’s called “I Stand with this Country”. Carl started writing it shortly after the death of George Floyd, which has set months of nationwide protests. He ask his old friend Jacky Jack to lend a helping hand, and the result is a powerful collaboration

“And Carl like many, many, many black people was very, very upset and I think it was a pinned up rage,” says White. “And I think down deep there were others. That’s my opinion that there were other concerns like boom that kind of like knocked off the cover.”

“One thing I can do is try to bring peace and I can use the gift the God gave me, the gift of music and song writing to possibly and hopefully bring peace to people who might hear my music,” according to Carl. " I don’t care if it’s one person or two people. If it can impact one or two or you can change their thinking or their heart, it’s good to go.”

Coming up next week in part two of this special series, you’ll hear what inspired the song, a performance from Carl Ray and what possible effect the song might have on an ailing and divided country.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Teachers, school staff may get COVID-19 testing at county health departments

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Testing is also available at one-day collection sites

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 107K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 208,766 people have been tested in Alabama and 13,248 positive cases have been reported.

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dr. Careless Evans of Ebenezer Ministries Celebrates his 92nd birthday and over seven decades of ministry

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing coming to Kemper, Wayne counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
K-12 teachers and school staff may be tested regardless of whether they're having symptoms or had exposure.

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Latest News

WTOK

Two tropical depressions, expected to become hurricanes, tracking toward the Gulf

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical depressions are tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, and both of them are expected to become hurricanes.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: 15 hours ago
Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

News

County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

Updated: 15 hours ago
County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

News

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Updated: 15 hours ago
What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

News

Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic