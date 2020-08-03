Separate fatal shootings hit Meridian neighborhood within days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery on Old Marion Rd. in Meridian last week. Just four days later on Saturday, another shooting claimed a life in the same area.

A resident who lives nearby did not want to be on camera but says she considers the incident déjà vu.

“I was sitting on my porch and I heard five shots. It’s shocking and it’s close to home,” said the resident. “It’s not that normal, but it’s getting close to be normal.”

First Class Officer Rachel McCord says on Saturday two people got into an argument about a firearm.

“During that altercation, shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene. As of now no names are being given as the investigation is still underway,” said McCord.

Police say the victim, who is identified as a black male, died from his injuries. “Right now, we’re just working to try to do our best to take as many firearms off the streets as we can. We’re trying to lower our death rates from gunfire and violence,” said McCord.

McCord said no suspects are in custody for either shooting at this time.

