Crimenet 07_27_20

Felecia Shantioria Lee
Felecia Shantioria Lee(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Felecia Shantioria Lee.

Lee is a 35-year-old black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

If you know where Lee can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

