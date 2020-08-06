County Road 11 - I Stand with this Country - Part 2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week, we introduced you to a couple of singer/songwriters who forged an unlikely bond nearly 20 years ago with a collaboration on a country and western song.

Jacky Jack White and Carl Ray have teamed up again on a song they hope will help heal a hurting and divided nation during these troubled times and it’s beginning to receive air play around the country. The song is called “I Stand with this Country.”

“We hope and pray because it is a prayer that it will be a type of reconciliation for those who want to be reconciled,” said Jacky Jack White. “You know because you have a lot of people that don’t want to be reconciled. You never gonna reach those folks. They’re going to burn themselves out. That’s the way it is but I’m proud of this song.”

“This song is something special. Not only for the world but, but for us.” according to Carl Ray. “And I tell you after we finished I stand for this country I said this is a song that is just not out there for the public but this song is something I’ve got to wear in my heart. This song just really touched the core of me and it’s the only song that I’ve been through that shaped my journey because songs have a life of its own. If we’re listening to these songs and sharing this music and it’s not changing us, then what are we doing.”

“I’m proud of this song,” added White. “I’m proud anytime I can write with a good Christian brother. The other thing is to write something that you know is meaningful and from the heart and this is definitely one of those songs.”

“This song is a prayer and you get a chance to hear how we have prayed together on record and we’re praying for this country,” according to Ray. “Regardless of how bad this country is or problems that it has, there’s a lot of great people.”

“I Stand With This Country” is available on download sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and the video can been seen on YouTube.

“I Stand With This Country” this prayer written by Jacky Jack White (Jackie Wayne White)- Bob White Music Inc. ASCAP and Carl Ray Williams - Carl’s Broken Arrow Publishing ASCAP 6/2/2020

Vs 1

Cities burn , voices cry

Helicopters in the sky

Tear gas chokes

Fire and smoke

Yes we Reap

Just what we sow

(but) Chorus

I stand with this country

I stand for peace

I stand for all the hopeless

When I bend my knees

And say a prayer

I know you’re there

I leave it all in your Hands

I Stand

With this Country

Vs 2

Black and White

Wrong and right

Evil rains/ hate and pain

Give the Devil all his Due

Dividing Me and You

Chorus:

(Still)I stand with this country

I stand for peace

I stand for all the hopeless

When I bend my knees

And say a prayer

I know you’re there

I leave it all in your Hands

I Stand

With this Country

Tag

God stand with this

thy country Tis of Thee

Your Truth

Will set us Free

Repeat Chorus