Advertisement

County Road 11 - I Stand with this Country - Part 2

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week, we introduced you to a couple of singer/songwriters who forged an unlikely bond nearly 20 years ago with a collaboration on a country and western song.

Jacky Jack White and Carl Ray have teamed up again on a song they hope will help heal a hurting and divided nation during these troubled times and it’s beginning to receive air play around the country. The song is called “I Stand with this Country.”

“We hope and pray because it is a prayer that it will be a type of reconciliation for those who want to be reconciled,” said Jacky Jack White. “You know because you have a lot of people that don’t want to be reconciled. You never gonna reach those folks. They’re going to burn themselves out. That’s the way it is but I’m proud of this song.”

“This song is something special. Not only for the world but, but for us.” according to Carl Ray. “And I tell you after we finished I stand for this country I said this is a song that is just not out there for the public but this song is something I’ve got to wear in my heart. This song just really touched the core of me and it’s the only song that I’ve been through that shaped my journey because songs have a life of its own. If we’re listening to these songs and sharing this music and it’s not changing us, then what are we doing.”

“I’m proud of this song,” added White. “I’m proud anytime I can write with a good Christian brother. The other thing is to write something that you know is meaningful and from the heart and this is definitely one of those songs.”

“This song is a prayer and you get a chance to hear how we have prayed together on record and we’re praying for this country,” according to Ray. “Regardless of how bad this country is or problems that it has, there’s a lot of great people.”

“I Stand With This Country” is available on download sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and the video can been seen on YouTube.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

“I Stand With This Country” this prayer written by Jacky Jack White (Jackie Wayne White)- Bob White Music Inc. ASCAP and Carl Ray Williams - Carl’s Broken Arrow Publishing ASCAP 6/2/2020

Vs 1

Cities burn , voices cry

Helicopters in the sky

Tear gas chokes

Fire and smoke

Yes we Reap

Just what we sow

(but) Chorus

I stand with this country

I stand for peace

I stand for all the hopeless

When I bend my knees

And say a prayer

I know you’re there

I leave it all in your Hands

I Stand

With this Country

Vs 2

Black and White

Wrong and right

Evil rains/ hate and pain

Give the Devil all his Due

Dividing Me and You

Chorus:

(Still)I stand with this country

I stand for peace

I stand for all the hopeless

When I bend my knees

And say a prayer

I know you’re there

I leave it all in your Hands

I Stand

With this Country

Tag

God stand with this

thy country Tis of Thee

Your Truth

Will set us Free

Repeat Chorus

Latest News

Education

Teachers, school staff may get COVID-19 testing at county health departments

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Testing is also available at one-day collection sites

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 107K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 208,766 people have been tested in Alabama and 13,248 positive cases have been reported.

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dr. Careless Evans of Ebenezer Ministries Celebrates his 92nd birthday and over seven decades of ministry

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing coming to Kemper, Wayne counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
K-12 teachers and school staff may be tested regardless of whether they're having symptoms or had exposure.

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Latest News

WTOK

Two tropical depressions, expected to become hurricanes, tracking toward the Gulf

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical depressions are tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, and both of them are expected to become hurricanes.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: 15 hours ago
Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

News

County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

Updated: 15 hours ago
County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

News

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Updated: 15 hours ago
What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

News

Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic