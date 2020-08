Graveside Services for Mr. Joe “Hank” Moore, Jr. will be held Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Lauderdale with Pastor W.C. Brown officiating. Mr. Joe “Hank” Moore, Jr., 45, of Meridian, who died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.

