In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Willie Tinsley and his family, there will be no services. Mr. Willie Tinsley, 82, of Meridian, who died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rush Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.

