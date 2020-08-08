Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten opts out of 2020 season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten announced on Thursday he is opting out of the 2020 football season.

Wooten is a soon-to-be father and said in a Twitter post his “number one priority is the safety and well-being of my family.”

“Unfortunately playing this season was ultimately not a risk that I was willing to take,” Wooten said in his post.

Wooten says he had great conversations with Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene, coach Gus Malzahn and linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better support system during the duration of this process,” Wooten stated.

Malzahn took to Twitter to show his support for Wooten’s decision.

“I had a good talk with Chandler and because of health concerns for he and his family, he’s decided to opt out of the 2020 season. We fully support and respect his decision and look forward to having him back next year,” said Malzahn.

Wooten recorded 27 tackles and one interception in 2019 for Auburn.

He will be able to redshirt and return next season.

