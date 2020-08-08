Firemen battle house fire in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of 16th Street Friday night.

It was around 9:20 p.m. when the call came out for a fully involved structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to a home that had flames shooting through parts of the roof.

It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.