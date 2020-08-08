Former LSU RB Derrius Guice released from Washington following arrest on domestic violence charges

WASHINGTON DC (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been released from the Washington Football Team after his arrest on domestic violence charges, the team reported Friday.

A report by the Washington Post stated the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony. It added the other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

The team posted a statement via Twitter about Guice’s release, saying it made the decision after reviewing the charges and having internal discussions.

According to the Washington Post, Guice hired criminal attorney Peter D. Greenspun, who has worked on numerous high-profile cases.

Guice was a second round selection by Washington in the 2018 NFL draft after playing in the backfield for the Tigers from 2015-2017. He missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in Washington’s first preseason game of 2018. Then, in 2019, he injured his right knee in the season-opener and missed the next eight games. He played four games before another knee injury caused him to sit for the remainder of the season.

For his pro career, Guice has 42 carries for 245 yards (5.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He has also caught seven passes for 79 yards (11.3 avg.) and another touchdown.

Guice holds the LSU record for single-game rushing performances.

Top 5 Single-Game Rushing Performances in LSU History:

285 yards - Derrius Guice vs Texas A&M (2016) 284 yards - Leonard Fournette vs Ole Miss (2016) 276 yards - Derrius Guice vs Ole Miss (2017) 252 yards - Derrius Guice vs Arkansas (2016)

