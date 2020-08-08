Rain increases starting Monday, ending the weekend warming trend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The high temperature of 97 degrees at Meridian Regional Airport made Saturday the second hottest day of 2020 so far, and this was only the second time we were warmer than 96 degrees.

The Next 24 Hours

Sunday will be similarly hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indices of 105-110 degrees during the hottest period of the afternoon. Like Saturday, a couple of stray showers are possible on Sunday, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain Returns

A more active weather week is shaping up to begin Monday. The setup includes an area of high pressure centered off the U.S. East Coast. Its clockwise wind flow is transporting higher humidity into Mississippi and Alabama. A second high pressure system in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere is centered over the the central U.S. Several small low pressure waves are embedded like ripples in a river within the clockwise wind flow of that upper level high pressure circulation. Combined with afternoon heating, these upper level low pressure waves will help to increase the afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The increase in rain will help to keep the heat in check, and our high temperatures will be held down to seasonable lower 90s throughout much of the week.

It won't be all rain all the time. Nights and mornings will be mostly dry and humid. Afternoons and evenings will be on-and-off stormy with periods of heavy rain and occasional lightning and thunder. Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but an isolated stronger storm can produce 40-50 mph wind gusts in the summer heat. The lightning alone is a danger, and thunderstorms do not have to meet the criteria to be considered severe to produce dangerous lightning.

Perseid Meteor Shower

Remember the Perseid Meteor Shower is in progress. You can see meteors (also called shooting stars or falling stars) streaking across the sky. The peak of the meteor shower is next Tuesday night and Wednesday night. We could see up to 50 meteors per hour then if we can find breaks in the clouds. The night sky won’t be that active tonight, but you can still see some activity from the meteor shower.

