Advertisement

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.
Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.(Source: 1st Marine Expeditionary Force/CNN)
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.

The remains of seven Marines and a Navy sailor were found after underwater salvage operations that followed the sinking on July 30. They will be flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial by mortuary affairs teams, according to a statement Friday night from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

The remains “will then be released to their families in accordance with their wishes,” the statement said.

The amphibious vehicle sank in 385 feet (117 meters) of water as it headed back to a Navy ship after completing routine training, the military said.

The craft sank less than a mile from San Clemente Island off the coast of San Diego. A diving and salvage ship carrying special equipment arrived on Thursday and recovered the bodies and the vehicle, the military said.

The dead were identified earlier this week as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.

Eight other people were rescued but one died at the scene. He was identified as Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas. His body was flown to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday.

All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

“We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort” to their families, said a statement from Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The commandant of the Marine Corps has suspended all waterborne operations of its more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles until the cause of the accident is determined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

National

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

National

Block party shooting kills 1, injures 20 in D.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A teen was killed during a shooting at a house party in Washington, D.C.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.