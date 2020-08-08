Advertisement

Remains of Quinyonn Wimberly removed from Hard Rock collapse site nearly 10 months later

Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans, La.
Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans, La.(WVUE)
By Amanda Roberts; Chris Finch; Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of Quinnyon Wimberly held vigil Saturday as crews worked to removed his remains 10 months after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed.

Wimberly’s remains were removed from the rubble around 11 a.m.

The remains of Jose Ponce Arreola are still within the rubble. NOFD Chief Tim Mcconnell says efforts will now turn to retrieving his body. He says getting to Arreola will be much more difficult and was unable to provide a timeline as to when that will be complete.
The remains of Jose Ponce Arreola are still within the rubble. NOFD Chief Tim Mcconnell says efforts will now turn to retrieving his body. He says getting to Arreola will be much more difficult and was unable to provide a timeline as to when that will be complete.(John Snell)

His family became overwhelmed with emotion when the basket was lowered to the ground on Canal Street.

Wimberly and one other workers have been inside the collapsed building since October of last year

A third victim was removed not long after the building collapsed.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wimberly. Mayor Cantrell said Saturday that those results could take up to two months and has informed his family of that timeline.

The remains of Jose Ponce Arreola are still within the rubble. NOFD Chief Tim Mcconnell says efforts will now turn to retrieving his body. He says getting to Arreola will be much more difficult and was unable to provide a timeline as to when that will be complete.

Crews worked several hours Friday taking apart the site piece-by-piece. More work started around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning (Aug. 8).

As it has been nearly 10 months since the collapse, the family says they are ready to bring him home.

COMPLETE HARD ROCK COLLAPSE COVERAGE HERE

Oct. 12, Frank Wimberly Jr. picked up the phone in Atlanta telling him to immediately come to New Orleans.

“I saw the images and I was like, ‘oh my God’,” he said.

His brother Quinnyon was one of those working on the site of the Hard Rock when it collapsed, and he remembers hoping his brother would be okay.

“I immediately started calling him saying, ‘I’m calling man. If you hear me pick up the phone and let me know that you’re all right.’ I wanted him to be okay inside the building,” he said.

Nearly 10 months later, he and his family have returned, anxious for a resolution.

Crews spent hours working on the side of the building chipping away concrete to get to Quinnyon’s remains.

“To know now the brother I knew physically, he doesn’t even look like that anymore and that’s tough and like my mom said I wouldn’t wish this on anybody it’s hard,” he said.

“Every time we have to deal with this and then be let down it’s like opening up a wound,” said Nita Bailey.

Bailey took the time to tell her cousin she missed him one more time. She says as painful as it is to return to the site of his death, one street over she’s reminded of the good times they had together.

“We’d meet out here on Basin street actually for Mardi Gras every year every single year he’d be out here be one of the first people here, ‘What’s up cuz, what’s up, ya’ll ready to roll, you know.’ He was our protector, now we’re just hoping he protects us still,” she said.

“Quinnyon was the type of person who always wanted to be seen, so all of this is Quinnyon,” his mother, Irene, said.

The Wimberly family said they have been through a lot so far and as anxious as they are to lay their loved one to rest. They will wait a few more hours until he is found.

“It’s a bittersweet ordeal so we’re kinda happy we’re going to get to bring them home, but as they get closer and we’re looking at the process and being so close we’re praying that nothing goes wrong,” his brother said.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through and I wish no one ever feels this type of pain it’s been too long,” Irene said.

Wimberly said they have been in constant communication with fire chief Tim McConnell.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

National

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

National

Block party shooting kills 1, injures 20 in D.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A teen was killed during a shooting at a house party in Washington, D.C.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.