The SEC announces the additional football matchups for the 2020 season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Straight out of SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, the two non-divisional SEC Football opponents were announced Friday at 5:00 p.m.
The two teams are being added to the games already played by teams within their own East or West schedules.
Here’s what we know:
West Division
University of Alabama - @ Missouri/vs. Kentucky
University of Arkansas - @ Florida/vs. Georgia
Auburn University - @ South Carolina/vs. Tennessee
Louisiana State University - vs. Missouri/@ Vanderbilt
Ole Miss - @ Kentucky/vs. South Carolina
Mississippi State University - @ Georgia/vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M University - @ Tennessee/vs. Florida
East Division
University of Florida - vs. Arkansas/@ Texas A&M
University of Georgia - @ Arkansas/vs. Mississippi State
University of Kentucky - @ Alabama/vs. Ole Miss
University of Missouri - @ LSU/vs. Alabama
University of South Carolina - vs. Auburn/@ Ole Miss
University of Tennessee - @ Auburn/vs. Texas A&M
Vanderbilt University - vs. LSU/@ Mississippi State
All of the games this year will be conference only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SEC also announced medical protocols for games and practice on Friday.
