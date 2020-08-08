The SEC announces the additional football matchups for the 2020 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Straight out of SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, the two non-divisional SEC Football opponents were announced Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The two teams are being added to the games already played by teams within their own East or West schedules.

Here’s what we know:

West Division

University of Alabama - @ Missouri/vs. Kentucky

University of Arkansas - @ Florida/vs. Georgia

Auburn University - @ South Carolina/vs. Tennessee

Louisiana State University - vs. Missouri/@ Vanderbilt

Ole Miss - @ Kentucky/vs. South Carolina

Mississippi State University - @ Georgia/vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M University - @ Tennessee/vs. Florida

East Division

University of Florida - vs. Arkansas/@ Texas A&M

University of Georgia - @ Arkansas/vs. Mississippi State

University of Kentucky - @ Alabama/vs. Ole Miss

University of Missouri - @ LSU/vs. Alabama

University of South Carolina - vs. Auburn/@ Ole Miss

University of Tennessee - @ Auburn/vs. Texas A&M

Vanderbilt University - vs. LSU/@ Mississippi State

All of the games this year will be conference only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC also announced medical protocols for games and practice on Friday.

