The SEC announces the additional football matchups for the 2020 season

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Straight out of SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, the two non-divisional SEC Football opponents were announced Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The two teams are being added to the games already played by teams within their own East or West schedules.

Here’s what we know:

West Division

University of Alabama - @ Missouri/vs. Kentucky

University of Arkansas - @ Florida/vs. Georgia

Auburn University - @ South Carolina/vs. Tennessee

Louisiana State University - vs. Missouri/@ Vanderbilt

Ole Miss - @ Kentucky/vs. South Carolina

Mississippi State University - @ Georgia/vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M University - @ Tennessee/vs. Florida

East Division

University of Florida - vs. Arkansas/@ Texas A&M

University of Georgia - @ Arkansas/vs. Mississippi State

University of Kentucky - @ Alabama/vs. Ole Miss

University of Missouri - @ LSU/vs. Alabama

University of South Carolina - vs. Auburn/@ Ole Miss

University of Tennessee - @ Auburn/vs. Texas A&M

Vanderbilt University - vs. LSU/@ Mississippi State

All of the games this year will be conference only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC also announced medical protocols for games and practice on Friday.

