Three suspects captured in shooting death of MHP trooper

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) -Three suspects were taken into custody overnight in connection with the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris. Treyon Washington, 24, was taken into custody in Jefferson County and has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond. Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were arrested in New Orleans, LA. Norman and Whitley have been charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Authorities say Lt. Morris was driving a mail truck for the postal service, and he had a flat tire. Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, Lt. Morris was shot dead by an assailant as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Our reporter shared the suspected killers were captured in Louisiana.

