Three suspects captured in shooting death of MHP trooper

The family of Lt. Troy Morris identified him as the off-duty trooper who was shot and killed in Mississippi as he worked a second job as a postal carrier.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) -Three suspects were taken into custody overnight in connection with the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris. Treyon Washington, 24, was taken into custody in Jefferson County and has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond. Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were arrested in New Orleans, LA. Norman and Whitley have been charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Authorities say Lt. Morris was driving a mail truck for the postal service, and he had a flat tire. Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, Lt. Morris was shot dead by an assailant as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

READ MORE: Trooper shot, killed in Jefferson Co.; $108K reward offered for suspect ]

Our reporter shared the suspected killers were captured in Louisiana.

#BREAKING Multiple law enforcement sources telling me three suspects were taken into custody overnight in Louisiana in...

Posted by Therese Apel on Saturday, August 8, 2020

An anonymous source also shared that Rankin County Deputy Wes Shivers confirmed the information via Facebook.

“Another great display of teamwork! It’s been a long 24 hours but case solved and all suspects in custody for the murder of our brother Troy Morris!”

Shivers facebook post
Shivers facebook post(WLBT)

