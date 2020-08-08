Weekend forecast: Hot and dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We've made it through another week, and our building warmth this week will continue building through the weekend before it gets shut down next week.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 96 degrees after a morning in the lower 70s. The heat index will be as high as 105 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will be near 97 degrees with a heat index as high as 105-110 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

Our next period of active weather will begin on Monday of next week. High pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will set up over the central U.S. on Monday and Tuesday. Small low pressure waves will track around the edge of the high pressure, increasing our potential for showers and thunderstorms across Mississippi and Alabama. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, a more pronounced low pressure wave will track just north of us, further increasing the coverage of showers and thunderstorms. There will be some dry times, but next week is a good week to have an umbrella close at hand.

Perseid Meteor Shower

Also don’t forget the Perseid Meteor Shower! It is underway, and you can see meteors (also called shooting stars or falling stars) streaking across the sky. The peak of the meteor shower is next Tuesday night and Wednesday night. We could see up to 50 meteors per hour then. The night sky won’t be that active tonight, but it can grow increasingly active through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.