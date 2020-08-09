Advertisement

Back to School Part 2: Statewide Mask Mandate for Schools

Hosted by Intisar Faulkner
On the Record Special Assignment
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Just this past week, Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference where he announced delays for school districts in 8 counties due to a spike in case numbers. Luckily none of those named were east Mississippi counties, but still local districts had to make adjustments to their back to school plans. During this week’s special episode of on the record.. Intisar Faulkner talked to the superintendents of Lauderdale county and Meridian public schools on reopening next week.

“We’ve definitely had to monitor just as we go on, as you mentioned, this has been an issue statewide. We all pay attention to the data and recommendations of medical officials but we are settled in on Monday, August the 10th, and that will be our soft launch with 50 percent of our kids coming in, and that will be by last name, A through K, and that will allow us to really assure that we have that social distancing in place and allow teachers and students to reassert them self in with protocols and procedures that we need, to make sure everybody is on board with, so we can monitor and be safe throughout the day” said Dr. Cain.

Dr John-Mark Cain, Superintendent, Lauderdale County School District

Dr. Amy Carter, Superintendent, Meridian Public School District

Superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter says although MPSD will start with a virtual learning plan. The district has been encouraging families to practice wearing masks, so students can get adjusted.

”We had also launched a wildcats wear masks campaign. And so the goal again is to educate our students and our families on the proper way for students to wear masks. We are really encouraging our parents now, when students are out in public, let’s make certain that they’re comfortable wearing masks so that when they return back to the classroom, it becomes second nature for them. I know some people are on the fence about their belief of wearing masks or not, but it’s the recommendation on how to best keep our students safe” said Dr. Carter

Original Air Date: August 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

