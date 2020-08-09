Choctaw County Alabama public schools won’t play sports this fall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two more Alabama high schools won’t be having students suit up for sports this fall.

According to an article from AL.com, the Choctaw County Board of Education voted at the start of the month for its two high schools - Choctaw County and Southern Choctaw - to not have athletics this fall.

The decision will impact both football and volleyball.

According to the article, Choctaw County School District superintendent Dorothy Banks said both schools will refrain from competing in fall sports for the “first nine weeks” and will decide what to do from there. Banks acknowledged that beginning the football season nine weeks later doesn’t seem likely.

Last season, both Choctaw County and Southern Choctaw competed in Class 2, Region 2. This season, both teams had moved down to Class 1, Region 2. Other teams in the region include Fruitdale, Marengo, McIntosh, Millry and Sweet Water.

Choctaw joins Sumter County and Green County as area counties that have decided not to participate in sports this fall.

The AHSAA football season is schedule to begin on time on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.