Advertisement

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.(FBI, WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt, WAVE
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.

The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points. One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground. The time which the photo was taken was not given.

Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.

One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground.
One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground.(FBI, WAVE)

FBI Louisville said it is looking for the public’s assistance in finding the drivers of those vehicles, hoping they will be able to provide important information on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

“These photos also represent the results of a growing dialogue with the residents of Bardstown,” Tim Beam, acting chief division counsel with FBI Kentucky said. “By sharing important elements of the investigation, we hope this will increase the public’s cooperation generating vital information in our pursuit of justice.”

Now in their fourth day of investigation, agents have set up tents on the property of the Houck family farm. Investigation into the case has been ongoing since July 23, where human remains were found on the embankment in a wooded, secluded area in Nelson County.

Rogers was last seen back on July 3, 2015 by her boyfriend, Brooks Houck at their home in Bardstown.

Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.
Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.(FBI, WAVE)

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

National

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

National

Block party shooting kills 1, injures 20 in D.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A teen was killed during a shooting at a house party in Washington, D.C.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.