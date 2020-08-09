Advertisement

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Christopher Brown, 17, died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

"There was some kind of a dispute," Newsham said. "Multiple weapons were produced."

Police said at least three shooters may have been involved, though no arrests were immediately announced. Newsham said a motive for the shooting wasn't clear.

Fellow officers took the injured off-duty officer to a local hospital.

"She's struggling for her life right now," he said. He added that "the rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening."

Nelson Bostic, a resident in the area, told WTOP he heard a burst of rapid gunfire, then saw "people laying on the ground" and "ducking under cars."

"It was terrible," he said.

Relatives of the teenager killed described him as someone who was full of energy and quick to smile. He also had a 1-year-old son.

"A lot of people know him as just a good person," his mother, Artecka Brown, told WUSA9. "That was an innocent life taken for no reason."

There may have been hundreds of attendees at the party despite city restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic on such large gatherings.

"We can't tolerate these types of gatherings in our city during COVID-19," Newsham said. "It's just too dangerous."

Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting, noted that public drinking and marijuana use outside were prohibited, as were gatherings of more than 50 people as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

"It's very important that as a community we have a zero-tolerance for this activity," she said. Bowser added that police will have to make some "difficult decisions" and "break up these events."

The gathering had been advertised on fliers as the “34th-n-EAT” cookout that would start late Saturday, The Washington Post reported. It would, the flier added, be a “drama free event.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

National

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

National

Block party shooting kills 1, injures 20 in D.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A teen was killed during a shooting at a house party in Washington, D.C.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.