Advertisement

First year teacher prepares for back to school during pandemic

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many first-year teachers are preparing to return to school during the pandemic. Despite this year’s challenges, one local teacher is excited to help renew education and spark young minds.

Every year, many brand new teachers join the ranks in Meridian’s classrooms. But this fall, those first-time educators are beginning their careers in a pandemic.

“For me, it was really hard, when I found out that I was going to be teaching during a pandemic. It wasn’t exactly what I expected. I started to slowly look at the positive side of it all. Everything I am learning, I can use later in my career. I don’t see it has a setback for us. I see it as an opportunity,” said West Hill Elementary teacher, Alexa McKinnon.

This year will be Alexa McKinnon’s first year teaching. She’ll be a first-grade teacher at West Hill Elementary.

“The idea I get to help students reach their full potential, have that positive impact and to watch them thrive that was the deal sealer. I get to work with amazing people. I see it every day of educators caring for them and they want the best for them. Whether it’s in person or online, they are going to get the best,” said McKinnon.

All summer she’s been searching for creative ideas to help her students connect inside the classroom while being safe.

“Our whole school has been focusing on maintaining that social and emotional connection. When you’re in person it’s easier to develop those relationships with your students. That’s important in education, but over online it can be a little different. We’re still planning different ways that we can develop those relationships whether it’s online or in person. I think it’s going to take us a lot further than we think,” said McKinnon.

Teachers will have to work around new social distancing guidelines, restricted hallways, cleaning requirements and so much more. McKinnon said she is confident in her district’s plan to re-open safely.

“We’re keeping the desks so many feet apart and making sure the children wear masks. We’re keeping hand sanitizers next to us and we’re checking temperatures. We’re taking every safety measure possible to keep our kids and their families safe. It’s great to see the behind the scenes of how everything is working,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon has spent weeks preparing her lessons, and is looking forward in seeing her students for the first time.

The Meridian Public School District will start in-person classes on September 8th and some schools will start online class this Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.

Latest News

State

Police: Man charged in Mississippi trooper’s death faces another murder charge in Gulfport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
One of the men accused of killing an off duty Mississippi state trooper is also a suspect in a 2019 Gulfport murder.

State

MDOC: No foul play suspected in three inmate deaths at separate facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
In each case, the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 67,173 cases, 1,896 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 527 new cases and 22 new deaths Sunday.

News

Teacher's First Year

Updated: 22 hours ago
Teacher's First Year

News

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, was not injured.

State

Hundreds of President Trump supporters hold boat parade in Biloxi

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Hundreds of boaters came out to show their support for President Donald Trump and voice their political views.