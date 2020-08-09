First year teacher prepares for back to school during pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many first-year teachers are preparing to return to school during the pandemic. Despite this year’s challenges, one local teacher is excited to help renew education and spark young minds.

Every year, many brand new teachers join the ranks in Meridian’s classrooms. But this fall, those first-time educators are beginning their careers in a pandemic.

“For me, it was really hard, when I found out that I was going to be teaching during a pandemic. It wasn’t exactly what I expected. I started to slowly look at the positive side of it all. Everything I am learning, I can use later in my career. I don’t see it has a setback for us. I see it as an opportunity,” said West Hill Elementary teacher, Alexa McKinnon.

This year will be Alexa McKinnon’s first year teaching. She’ll be a first-grade teacher at West Hill Elementary.

“The idea I get to help students reach their full potential, have that positive impact and to watch them thrive that was the deal sealer. I get to work with amazing people. I see it every day of educators caring for them and they want the best for them. Whether it’s in person or online, they are going to get the best,” said McKinnon.

All summer she’s been searching for creative ideas to help her students connect inside the classroom while being safe.

“Our whole school has been focusing on maintaining that social and emotional connection. When you’re in person it’s easier to develop those relationships with your students. That’s important in education, but over online it can be a little different. We’re still planning different ways that we can develop those relationships whether it’s online or in person. I think it’s going to take us a lot further than we think,” said McKinnon.

Teachers will have to work around new social distancing guidelines, restricted hallways, cleaning requirements and so much more. McKinnon said she is confident in her district’s plan to re-open safely.

“We’re keeping the desks so many feet apart and making sure the children wear masks. We’re keeping hand sanitizers next to us and we’re checking temperatures. We’re taking every safety measure possible to keep our kids and their families safe. It’s great to see the behind the scenes of how everything is working,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon has spent weeks preparing her lessons, and is looking forward in seeing her students for the first time.

The Meridian Public School District will start in-person classes on September 8th and some schools will start online class this Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.