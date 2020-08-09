Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

DALLAS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia high school where viral photos showed hallways packed with people will temporarily close for cleaning after multiple staff and students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Brian Otott sent a letter to North Paulding High School parents Sunday notifying them that it would be closed Monday and Tuesday, WSB reported. The principal of the school, located in a suburb west of Atlanta, told parents in a letter a day earlier that six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter said the students and staff members were inside the school building “sometime” last week.

It’s unclear whether the school district will quarantine others who may have been exposed.

The school made headlines last week when viral photos showed packed hallways and students without masks. It will move to digital learning while in-person classes are on hold.

#BREAKING North Paulding High School will shut down for two days due to Covid-19. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zZrac2iUNG — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 9, 2020

