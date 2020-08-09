Hundreds of President Trump supporters hold boat parade in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a lot of organizing through phone calls, group chats and emails, the Facebook group “Mississippi Boaters for Trump,” led their largest boat parade to date.

Hundreds of boaters came out to show their support for President Donald Trump and voice their political views.

The procession started in Big Lake, with most of the participants gathering hours beforehand with flags, banners and clothing supporting the president’s re-election campaign.

Hundreds of people are out by the Popp’s Ferry Bridge for a boat parade organized by the Mississippi Boaters for Trump. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/nLIyNEWa6K — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 8, 2020

Organizers said a boat parade is one of a few political events that can go on safely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Events) are so restricted right now for either party to be able to do anything to be able to promote them in a level with people around,” said moderator Shonda Noble.

The group also said a boat parade allows supporters to come together without a high risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Our boat is just me and my family. Everyone is able to just social distance like we all need to do,” Noble said.

The boat parade for President Trump is passing by the @BeauBiloxi and coming toward the Lighhouse Pier @WLOX pic.twitter.com/leCzaHPhkI — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 8, 2020

The group set off from the meetup spot under the Popp’s Ferry Bridge and sailed out of Biloxi Bay and then went west along the coast. The amount of planning was difficult, but organizers were happy to do the work.

“It’s not a simple task at all, but it’s defiantly worth all the time to see the patriotic-ness of everything,” Noble said.

That sense of pride was also felt by the crowds on land watching the procession, including Marianne Davis, who visited from Bush, Louisiana, just for the parade.

“I had to hurry up and get here. I was so excited. I love Trump,” she said.

Davis and other attendees hope the parade will help their candidate at the polls.

“This shows how much people really care for Trump and how much we really want to vote for Trump and get him into office this year,” she said.

The group said they plan on holding similar events soon leading up to the election on Nov. 3.

