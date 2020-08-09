Advertisement

Hundreds of President Trump supporters hold boat parade in Biloxi

The leading boat of the parade.
The leading boat of the parade.(Source: SWLA Trump Boat Parade Facebook Page)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a lot of organizing through phone calls, group chats and emails, the Facebook group “Mississippi Boaters for Trump,” led their largest boat parade to date.

Hundreds of boaters came out to show their support for President Donald Trump and voice their political views.

The procession started in Big Lake, with most of the participants gathering hours beforehand with flags, banners and clothing supporting the president’s re-election campaign.

Organizers said a boat parade is one of a few political events that can go on safely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Events) are so restricted right now for either party to be able to do anything to be able to promote them in a level with people around,” said moderator Shonda Noble.

The group also said a boat parade allows supporters to come together without a high risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Our boat is just me and my family. Everyone is able to just social distance like we all need to do,” Noble said.

The group set off from the meetup spot under the Popp’s Ferry Bridge and sailed out of Biloxi Bay and then went west along the coast. The amount of planning was difficult, but organizers were happy to do the work.

“It’s not a simple task at all, but it’s defiantly worth all the time to see the patriotic-ness of everything,” Noble said.

That sense of pride was also felt by the crowds on land watching the procession, including Marianne Davis, who visited from Bush, Louisiana, just for the parade.

“I had to hurry up and get here. I was so excited. I love Trump,” she said.

Davis and other attendees hope the parade will help their candidate at the polls.

“This shows how much people really care for Trump and how much we really want to vote for Trump and get him into office this year,” she said.

The group said they plan on holding similar events soon leading up to the election on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Flight Paramedic Garrett Lide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Our latest First Responders is someone we first introduced you to in 2016. Garrett Lide has moved up the ladder and is now working for PHI Air Medical.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Mason
Temperatures will start in the mid 90's tomorrow and by the end of the week we will be seeing the lower 90's due to thunderstorms and cooler air coming into the area.

News

Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

News

LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Lauderdale County Schools will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z.

News

Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.

Latest News

State

Police: Man charged in Mississippi trooper’s death faces another murder charge in Gulfport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
One of the men accused of killing an off duty Mississippi state trooper is also a suspect in a 2019 Gulfport murder.

State

MDOC: No foul play suspected in three inmate deaths at separate facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
In each case, the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 67,173 cases, 1,896 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 527 new cases and 22 new deaths Sunday.

News

Teacher's First Year

Updated: 22 hours ago
Teacher's First Year

News

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, was not injured.