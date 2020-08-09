MDOC: No foul play suspected in three inmate deaths at separate facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three state inmates at three facilities have died in the hospital. The Mississippi Department of Corrections said that foul play is not suspected in any of the deaths.

In each case, the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Melvin Earl Thomas, 66, died Friday night at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. He was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was sentenced Feb. 19, 2008, serving 20 years for armed robbery after pleading guilty to holding up a store in Perry County.

J C Ormand, 91, died Saturday morning at the prison hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. He had been serving a life sentence since Aug. 19, 1992, for raping a child in 1988 in Lauderdale County.

Carl Shane Cox, 48, also died Saturday morning. He was being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. He was pronounced dead at the George County Hospital in Lucedale. Cox was sentenced Jan. 21, 2020, to serve three years for false pretense in Harrison County.

