Multi-county agency giving away food in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First, it was masks, now its meals. At the Multi-county community service agency in Meridian, nearly 1300 boxes of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables were distributed to the community Friday.

The food giveaway had hundreds of cars popping their trunks ready for a box with nearly 20 pounds of food in it. For executive director, Ronald Collier, the giveaway is a chance to help their community. In each box are tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage and much more. The event was a collaboration between the Multi-County and Uncle Jerry’s Farm a non-profit organization.

“There are people who can go to the store but may not have enough money to buy the vegetables and fruit they need to get the nutrients that are going to keep them healthy. It’s important when we have the opportunity to be good stewards of our community that multi-county does its part,” said executive director Ronald Collier.

The multi-county will hold another giveaway in its parking lot every Friday for the month of August at 7 am.

