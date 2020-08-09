Advertisement

Police: Man charged in Mississippi trooper’s death faces another murder charge in Gulfport

Damion Whittley
Damion Whittley(Deedra Madison)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the men accused of killing an off duty Mississippi state trooper is also a suspect in a 2019 Gulfport murder.

Gulfport Police tell WLOX News Damion Whittley will be charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of Delfred Lewis Jr. The Bay St. Louis man was shot and killed on May 8, 2019 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

Damion Whittley and two others were arrested this weekend and charged with the murder of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lieutenant Troy Morris. Whittley is currently being held in Louisiana awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Authorities said Lt. Morris was driving a mail truck for the postal service early Friday morning when he got a flat tire. Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, Lt. Morris was shot dead as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

The three men charged with Morris’ murder are 24-year-old Treyon Washington, 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman, and 25-year-old Damion Whittley.

Whittley’s mother said her son has a history of mental health problems and a low IQ.

