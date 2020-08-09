REPORTS: Power Five leaders hold ‘emergency meeting’ about 2020 college football season, postponement likely
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power Five conference commissioners held an “emergency meeting” on Sunday, August 9, to talk about the feasibility of playing the 2020 college football season in the fall, according to ESPN, which cited several sources.
CBSSports.com reported a recent discussion among Big Ten presidents was reportedly the incentive for the meeting. It added the Big Ten appears “ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season” and “wanted to gauge” whether the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC would do the same.
According to Sports Illustrated, a decision to cancel or postpone football and other fall sports could be made in the next few days.
The Big Ten presidents have not yet voted on the possible cancellation, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Saturday. However, it appears as if a “vast majority” of the presidents have indicated that they would vote toward postponement with an eye on spring 2021, according to ESPN.