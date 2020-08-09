Shooting in parking lot of Waffle House

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said one person is wounded after a shooting at a Waffle House in Meridian.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 5:30 this evening at the waffle house on Frontage Road behind Holiday Inn. According to Officer Rachel McCord, one person was grazed by a bullet and one person is in custody for questioning. Police are still gathering further information on this ongoing investigation.

