Shooting in parking lot of Waffle House

The Meridian Police Department said one person is wounded after a shooting at a Waffle House in Meridian.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said one person is wounded after a shooting at a Waffle House in Meridian.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 5:30 this evening at the waffle house on Frontage Road behind Holiday Inn. According to Officer Rachel McCord, one person was grazed by a bullet and one person is in custody for questioning. Police are still gathering further information on this ongoing investigation.

