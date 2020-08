BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single engine plane made an emergency landing on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, was not injured.

One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the incident. No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.