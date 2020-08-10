A development in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A development in the Atlantic has a 40% chance for cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, and a 50% chance of formation within 3 to 5 days. This system is associated with showers and thunderstorms coming off of a tropical wave. Currently it is located south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and could become a tropical depression as it moves 15 miles per hour westward.

