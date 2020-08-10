Arson captured on Ring doorbell camera

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are looking for a man who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera setting fire to a home in Hattiesburg early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Fire Department said the arson happened around 3:45 a.m. on South 22nd Avenue. Anyone who may have been in the area at that time and saw something that could help investigators is urged to report it.

The video showed the suspect emptying a can of what appears to be gasoline around the walkway and front porch of the home. The suspect then disappears around the side of the house.

Seconds later, a wall of flames erupts into the picture.

Two homes and a vehicle were damaged in the fire, but no one was injured.

HFD and Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are now asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP, the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 601-359-1061 or the Hattiesburg Fire Department at 601-582-3311.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.