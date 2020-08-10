Coronavirus in Alabama: State has conducted over 760,000 tests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,733 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 64 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 99,390 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 3,630 probable cases. There have been 761,179 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 10.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 153,766 people have been tested and 19,587 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 13,258 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 10,517 and Montgomery has the third most with 6,835.

Here is a look at the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS # TESTED Choctaw 287 12 1026 Sumter 364 18 1780 Marengo 565 15 3909 Pickens 404 9 2860 TOTAL 1620 54 9575

The health department also reports 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 11,537 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 9, there were 1,595 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

