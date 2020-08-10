Flag commission narrows choices for Mississippi flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered the nearly 3,000 flag submissions and narrowed their choices to 147. View the choices here.

Commission members will rank the top ten choices, and during the next meeting on Aug. 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five flags will be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website for public comment.

Each of the upcoming meetings will stream live on the MDAH Facebook page. For more information email info@mdah.ms.gov.

