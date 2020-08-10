Advertisement

Golden Ticket Cinemas coming to Meridian

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian, formerly known as the Bonita Lakes Mall, will soon be getting an upgraded movie theater. A company called Golden Ticket Cinemas will be remodeling the facility. These photos are other theaters that have been remodeled by the company.

New additions to Meridian’s theater will be electric recliners, an expanded menu, a small bar, and much more.

“One big thing we do is usually on the weekend, we play a movie for usually a lower price that’s called a ‘Sensory Show,’ and we keep the lights up, the sound low,” says Joseph Horton, the operations director for Golden Ticket Cinemas. “This helps kids with autism and other kids on the spectrum that could not necessarily go in during a regular movie and be able to sit down and sit still.”

Golden Ticket Cinemas is hoping to have the theater re-opened with the new seating in the fall. The expanded menu and bar will be finalized in 2021.

“We definitely give the community a chance to say what they want and what they need for a movie theater,” Horton says. “You know, movie theaters in some places are just a place to watch movies; for us, we want to impact the community, we want to help out in every way we possibly can with events, and gatherings, school groups to come see a movie.”

Officials with Uptown Meridian say that these changes will positively impact the city of Meridian.

“Everything will just be new and improved and we’ll be competitive as far as pulling in people wanting to go to the movies here,” says Debby Delshad, the marketing director for Uptown Meridian. “It’s a family activity that everybody can enjoy, there’s always movies for kids, movies for young people and older people, so it’s a great thing that it’s reopening.”

Once opening day gets closer, tickets will be available online at www.gtcinemas.com and www.fandango.com.

