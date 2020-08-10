Advertisement

Hospitality Flag no longer in the running to become Mississippi’s next flag... but the Mosquito Flag is

By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hospitality Flag is no longer one of the options to become the next flag of Mississippi.

Of the 147 flags that made it to the second round of the flag selection Monday morning, the Hospitality Flag was nowhere to be seen.

However, out of the nearly 1,800 original submissions, this flag which features a large mosquito with a very similar design as the Hospitality Flag has made it to the next round.

The Hospitality Flag, formerly known as the Stennis Flag, was one of the early favorites to replace the Mississippi flag.

Its creator, Lauren Stennis, created the flag several years ago as an alternative to the old Mississippi flag that contained the Confederate battle emblem.

The Hospitality Flag’s social media pages have now been deleted.

The commission will meet again August 14, August 25 and September 2. Members will select the final flag to submit to the governor and state legislature on September 2.

The winning flag will then go on ballots in November. If approved by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag.

If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.

