LCSD begin first day of school

Collinsville, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students returned to class Monday. But the schedule is modified from what we have known as normal. One local school gave us an inside look at how classes are now structured.

After months of preparation, West Lauderdale High School students and teachers went back to class Monday morning.

“At the entrance of the school, we had temperature checks set up this morning. All of our students had no problem with the process. We didn’t have any issues with students wearing a mask. They arrived with a mask and they were ready to go to school,” West Lauderdale High School Principal, Shane Rodgers.

The school allowed us to peek into a few classrooms, showing students in masks with desks spread out and hand sanitizer stations.

“All of our students are required to wear a mask. We are encouraging social distancing as much as possible. In the classrooms, our teachers have developed seating charts to make sure students are social distancing. They made the seating charts to where students coming on Monday or Tuesday won’t sit in the same seat for the students coming Thursday or Friday. That will cut down the chances of cross exposure,” said Rodgers.

School officials said they have worked tirelessly to restructure elements of the campus to meet CDC guidelines. The school had nearly 328 students on campus, whose last name begins with A-K.

“Our plan throughout the month of august is a hybrid situation. We’ll have A-K for the first part of the week and on Thursday-Friday we’ll have L-Z. Wednesdays are our virtual learning days. Whether our students are here or not, they are learning in some capacity. It can be virtually or in-person. If they don’t have the virtual capability, then we have plans where we’re creating physical packets that students can pick up. We have a plan where students are learning on a daily basis,” said Rodgers.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, the district will revert to a traditional school calendar where students will attend school in-person every day.

