Advertisement

LCSD begin first day of school

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Collinsville, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students returned to class Monday. But the schedule is modified from what we have known as normal. One local school gave us an inside look at how classes are now structured.

After months of preparation, West Lauderdale High School students and teachers went back to class Monday morning.

“At the entrance of the school, we had temperature checks set up this morning. All of our students had no problem with the process. We didn’t have any issues with students wearing a mask. They arrived with a mask and they were ready to go to school,” West Lauderdale High School Principal, Shane Rodgers.

The school allowed us to peek into a few classrooms, showing students in masks with desks spread out and hand sanitizer stations.

“All of our students are required to wear a mask. We are encouraging social distancing as much as possible. In the classrooms, our teachers have developed seating charts to make sure students are social distancing. They made the seating charts to where students coming on Monday or Tuesday won’t sit in the same seat for the students coming Thursday or Friday. That will cut down the chances of cross exposure,” said Rodgers.

School officials said they have worked tirelessly to restructure elements of the campus to meet CDC guidelines. The school had nearly 328 students on campus, whose last name begins with A-K.

“Our plan throughout the month of august is a hybrid situation. We’ll have A-K for the first part of the week and on Thursday-Friday we’ll have L-Z. Wednesdays are our virtual learning days. Whether our students are here or not, they are learning in some capacity. It can be virtually or in-person. If they don’t have the virtual capability, then we have plans where we’re creating physical packets that students can pick up. We have a plan where students are learning on a daily basis,” said Rodgers.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, the district will revert to a traditional school calendar where students will attend school in-person every day.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Your face covering may be doing more harm than good

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Chasity Maxie
A Duke University physicist says not all masks are created equal, and some may be doing more harm than good.

News

LCSD begin first day of school

Updated: 59 minutes ago
LCSD begin first day of school

News

MPSD students 'log in' for first day back to school

Updated: 59 minutes ago
MPSD students 'log in' for first day back to school

News

Meridian city leaders discuss money with community development, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meridian city leaders discuss money with community development, police

News

Golden Ticket Cinemas coming to Meridian

Updated: 1 hour ago
Golden Ticket Cinemas coming to Meridian

Latest News

State

Time is ticking on voter registration for 2020 general election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrice Clark
The deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct.5.

State

Miss. Legislature votes to override governor’s veto of education budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
This is the first time since 2002 that the legislature voted to override a governor’s veto.

State

Silver Alert for Grenada man cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Silver Alert issued Aug. 4 for Howard Elisha Buice, 75, of Grenada, Miss., has been cancelled. He has been located and is safe.

State

Arson captured on Ring doorbell camera

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Thies
The fire was set around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on South 22nd Avenue in Hattiesburg.

State

Silver Alert for Jakylia Nash cancelled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Public Safety says she is safe.