LCSD starts in-person learning Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Throughout the Lauderdale County School District, students will be returning to classrooms Monday, but only a limited amount will be allowed back the first day.

The first day of school will be August 10 for students whose last name begins with A-K and August 13 for students whose last name begins with L-Z. According to the Lauderdale County School District, “exceptions will only be made for siblings living at the same address with different last names.” the district will be fogging classrooms daily, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and other safety measures. Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the district has procedures in place if a student tests positive for the virus.

“Hopefully, we will be able to identify those students with our screening process. Those students will be placed on a 14-day quarantine at home. Any close contacts that identified with those students will be placed on a 14-day quarantine. We have some procedures in place that could generate anywhere from a classroom quarantine to a possible entire school quarantine. Our administrators have been trained on that and we know what we’re looking for. Will follow our procedures and routine to mitigate it as much as possible,” said Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, the district will revert to a traditional school calendar where students will attend school in-person every day.

