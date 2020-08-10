MDHS providing millions to help child care providers and parents during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has dedicated more than $50 million to help families in need of child care in a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDHS’ Division of Early Childhood Care and Development made child care providers a priority when the pandemic caused many child care centers to close.

“Providers have been working tirelessly, often putting themselves at risk, to offer the safest possible care for children and families. DECCD is using all its available resources to support these child care centers in this fight and help working Mississippians by providing a safe place for their children,” said Dr. Chad Allgood, deputy director of DECCD.

MDHS increased payment rates to child care providers, offering the highest rates available to offset increased child care operational costs in response to COVID-19. For example, where the standard market rate for infant child care had been $480 per month per infant, it has now increased to $600.

MDHS is also working to assist child care providers in accessing supplies and personal protective equipment. An additional $4 million has been designated to provide additional supplies, including PPE, in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and to apply for Emergency Certificates, go here.

