Meridian city leaders discuss money with community development, police departments

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders have been meeting with department heads in recent weeks to discuss the 2021 budget. They sat down with the police department and community development Monday.

Community development director, Laura Carmichael, said abandoned homes are an issue around the city, so the department is requesting $100,000 to tear down roughly 40 to 50 of them.

“I’m sure there are others out there that need to be identified but these are the worst of the worst,” said Carmichael.

As of now, community development’s 2021 budget is around $1.8 million. Carmichael said along with tending to abandoned homes, the department hopes to employ more people in the planning department to help with city development.

“With these new projects come the need for somebody to be there to help those new developers, homeowners or whoever with their site plans and just going through the process of what it takes to develop our city,” said Carmichael.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department also sat with city leaders to talk money. They say the department wants to purchase at least 3 patrol cars from funds in the 2020 budget and hopes to be able to get more with the future budget.

“A lot of our vehicles are out of date so we need more. It’ll benefit us more in the future,” said Acting Chief Lt. Patrick Gale.

The police department’s 2021 budget is a little over $9 million but is subject to change. Chief administrative officer, Eddie Kelly, said the city is placing major importance on recruiting.

“So we’re going to leave our labor budget the way it is, to make sure that we have the capacity to add officers after we recruit them,” said Kelly.

City leaders say they hope to have a finalized budget by the end of the month. The current fiscal year ends September 30.

