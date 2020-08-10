Meridian Public School District starts online classes Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.

Instead, students will be picking up their smart devices and logging into a virtual class. For some schools, students will start the year from home, using the online learning method. Organizers encourage parents as well as students to test out the online programs and software to make sure they're ready for that first day back. The district will start in-person classes on September 8th. Teachers will have to work around new social distancing guidelines, cleaning requirements, wearing masks and so much more. First-year teacher Kaitlin Hollister, will be teaching 2nd graders at West Hill Elementary. She said looks forward to teaching for the first time but is also aware of the new policies.

“Monday is going to be a little different than our traditional first day. We’ll still be going over the rule and expectations for students. We’re going to be introducing our online platforms. We’re going to show them how to access these things. For most of the week, were going to teach students how to use the programs and get the information they need. We’re going to still be holding their hands and making sure they have everything they need,” said First-year teacher Kaitlin Hollister.

Teachers will be limiting the gathering of students and they will be served lunch in classrooms.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.