MHP: I-59 crash possibly caused by medical emergency; 1 dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency and crashing on Interstate 59 in Jones County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman, Sgt. Travis Luck, said the truck driver was headed north on the interstate Monday afternoon when he struck a passenger vehicle.

Luck said the 18-wheeler then crossed the median and southbound lanes of the interstate before crashing into the tree line just south of the Sanford Road exit.

According to Luck, it appears the truck driver had a medical emergency and was not killed by injuries from the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

