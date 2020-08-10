Advertisement

Mississippi lawmakers return after COVID-19 outbreak at Capitol

Mississippi Capitol Building
Mississippi Capitol Building(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday after a coronavirus outbreak in July. Almost 50 lawmakers tested positive at that time. They now say it will be a lesson learned, and this time they will follow protocols.

They will be spread out in different rooms around the Capitol rather than all on the House and Senate floors.

On top of that, Republican House leaders are suing Governor Tate Reeves, saying he cannot veto portions of budget bills that deal with conditions for how money is spent.

The governor calls the lawsuit a “power grab.”

To override his veto, it would take a two-thirds vote.

Lawmakers also need to wrap up a budget for the Department of Marine Resources. Those talks stalled the last time.

