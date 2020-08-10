Mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis and Marshall counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 13:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Friday, August 14:

Marion County: Columbia Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Road, Columbia

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 15:

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 11:

Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

Sunflower County: Senator Robert L. Crook Armory, 4127 Highway 49 West South, Drew

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 12:

Jefferson Davis County: Ezra Garner Memorial Market Building, 26 Airport Road, Prentiss

Marshall County: Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Mississippi 7 North, Holly Springs

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

