MPSD students ‘log in’ for first day back to school

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Public School students and teachers logged on to their smart devices and laptops this morning to start the 20-21 school year.

MPSD will be following a virtual learning model for the first few weeks.

As students began the year from home, they were provided with work online through the instruction of their teachers, via Zoom or Canvas.

Meridian High students and parents went through an online orientation, and will begin lessons Wednesday.

Magnolia Middle School Principal, Mrs. Angela McQuarley says middle school students are to complete 240 minutes of lessons per day, with allocated time for each subject.

“It is somewhat different, but it’s not something that we cannot achieve and accomplish here at the school. We just have to make sure that the students are logging in at the designated times we have set for students to log in. If students are unable to log into the system, they are able to pull up pre-recorded sessions that the teachers have created for their learning process throughout the day,” says McQuarley.

If all goes well, administrators plan to have students and staff back in the classroom on September 8th.

Teachers will have to work around new social distancing guidelines, cleaning requirements, and wearing masks.

