Services for Mr. Joe A. Covington will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Presbyterian Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Covington, age 92, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Joe was a retired cattle farmer and member of Prospect Presbyterian Church. Mr. Joe owned and operated Covington Grocery for many years until it was destroyed by a tornado in 1986.

Mr. Joe Covington is survived by his children, Kenneth J. Covington, Susan Covington Bass (Joey), and Al Covington (Kathy); his grandchildren, Jody Bass (Nicki), Cory Bass (Erin), Tyler Covington (Amy), Mark Covington, Joseph Covington, Alexa Covington, Virginia Nicole Covington (Drew); his great-grandchildren, Nick Bass, Kaitlynn Bass, Jase Bass, Myles Covington, and Hayes Covington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Henderson Covington, parents Joseph Stephens Covington and Marie Covington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church, 7876 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305.

Pallbearers will be Jody Bass, Cory Bass, Tyler Covington, Mark Covington, Joseph Covington, Alexa Covington, and Virginia Nicole Covington.

The Covington family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

