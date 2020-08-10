Advertisement

Mr. Joe A. Covington

Joe A. Covington
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Mr. Joe A. Covington will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Presbyterian Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Covington, age 92, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Joe was a retired cattle farmer and member of Prospect Presbyterian Church. Mr. Joe owned and operated Covington Grocery for many years until it was destroyed by a tornado in 1986.

Mr. Joe Covington is survived by his children, Kenneth J. Covington, Susan Covington Bass (Joey), and Al Covington (Kathy); his grandchildren, Jody Bass (Nicki), Cory Bass (Erin), Tyler Covington (Amy), Mark Covington, Joseph Covington, Alexa Covington, Virginia Nicole Covington (Drew); his great-grandchildren, Nick Bass, Kaitlynn Bass, Jase Bass, Myles Covington, and Hayes Covington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Henderson Covington, parents Joseph Stephens Covington and Marie Covington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church, 7876 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305.

Pallbearers will be Jody Bass, Cory Bass, Tyler Covington, Mark Covington, Joseph Covington, Alexa Covington, and Virginia Nicole Covington.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The Covington family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

6300 Hwy 39 North

Meridian, MS 39305

PH:601-693-8482

Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Alice Pigford Mitchell

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Alice Pigford Mitchell

Obits

Ms. Vernice Parnell

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Vernice Parnell

Obits

Ms. Millie Pellicci

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Millie Pellicci

Obits

Mr. Charles R. Scott

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charles R. Scott

Latest News

Obits

Adriana Nicholson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Adriana Nicholson

Obits

Mr. Robert C. Love

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Robert C. Love

Obits

Mr. William Michael “Coach” Thomas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
William Michael "Coach" Thomas

Obits

Mr. Willie J. Tinsley

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Willie J. Tinsley

Obits

Martha “Janie” Perry Johnson

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
Martha "Janie" Perry Johnson

Obits

Mrs. Lula Wiley

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
Lula Wiley