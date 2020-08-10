A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. William Michael “Coach” Thomas will begin at 11:00 am Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Augustine Palimattam officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Coach Thomas, 64, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Coach, as he was affectionately known by most all who knew him, retired as an educator and coach after over 32 years. He was known for his love of students instilling life lessons, encouragement, and a sense of laughter in every aspect of life. He was known for his sly, dry sense of humor that people came to love. Mike was an Alumni of The University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his bachelors and went on to achieve his masters for Mississippi State University in counseling. Mike was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus. He was a die-hard fan of Southern Miss Golden Eagles and The New Orleans Saints. Mike was also noted as a Coach of The Year and a State Championship Winning Coach in several sports. His love for his family was second to none and he was known for his fierce love of his wife and family. Mike also had a strong bond with several life-long friends known as the “South Street Boys” and they spent many trips tailgating and deep sea fishing together. Coach impacted and touched numerous people throughout his life-time and they have been changed for the better because of “Coach T.”

Mike is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kim Gabriel Thomas; children, Lainie Sears (Jeff), Leyton Thomas, and Lucas Thomas. One granddaughter, Saylor Bleu Sears, and baby, Harbor Layne Sears on the way. Mother-in-law, Brenda Gabriel; father-in-law, Lindsay Gabriel; siblings, Theresa Jones (Tom), Richard Thomas, and Sally Skipper (Scott); sister-in-law, Brooke Gabriel Simpson (Brad); nieces, Bryten Simpson and Kate Jones Lee (Matt); nephews, Carson Simpson and Josh Jones, numerous extended family members, and his four-legged companion, Indie.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Warner and Frances Thomas.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Jayson Chisolm, Kirby Newell, Thad George, Sid Barnett, Joe Dean, and Chuck Leguin. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Westbrook, Brad Sims, Mike Skelton, and Moise Richards.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

For those who can’t attend services the Mass will be streamed on Facebook live via The Catholic Community of Meridian Facebook Page. Facial Coverings are required to attend services.

